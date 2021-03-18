Menu
Collette Marie Yarrington
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
14151 Pacific Street
Omaha, NE
Yarrington, Collette Marie

May 3, 1942 - March 15, 2021

CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: 1pm Saturday, March 20, 2021, at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel, 14151 Pacific St., Omaha NE.

ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY

2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367

Omaha NE 68144 402-393-0319
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
14151 Pacific Street, Omaha, NE
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. I went to Kirkwood with you Mom.
Denise Stender
Classmate
March 20, 2021
Collette was a good friend and co-worker. I lost touch with her after her retirement but I would think of her at work remembering our times together. Brenda and Glenn, know that my thoughts and prayers are with you and your families during this difficult time.
Penny Allen
Coworker
March 19, 2021
