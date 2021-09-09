My heart goes out to you, and I pray you manage to take good care of yourselves as you go through this ordeal. I and my husband Scott have some nice memories of Collin during the high school years, and I know he was important to our son, Alex. It was good for Alex to see you at the visitation. God bless your family.....may you lean on one another. Leann and Scott

Leann Yahnke Friend September 17, 2021