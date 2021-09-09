Menu
Collin Ryan Kentopp
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Kentopp, Collin Ryan

March 27, 1993 - September 7, 2021

Our dear son, Collin, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 28. Collin is survived by his parents, Nicholas and Jody Kentopp; sister, Nicole Wallace (Joe).

VISITATION will be held on Monday, September 13th at Christ the King Catholic Church, 654 S. 86th Street, from 5-7pm, with VIGIL SERVICE and fun stories of Collin at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, September 14th at 10am at Christ the King Catholic Church with lunch and refreshments to follow. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery. Collin's passing has led to an immense outpouring of love and support, in which we are so deeply blessed. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the family, which will be made in Collin's name to support his friends in the food service industry.

To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 9 to Sep. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
hrist the King Catholic Church
654 S. 86th Street, NE
Sep
13
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Christ the King Catholic Church
654 S. 86th Street, NE
Sep
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Christ the King Catholic Church
654 S. 86th Street, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My heart goes out to you, and I pray you manage to take good care of yourselves as you go through this ordeal. I and my husband Scott have some nice memories of Collin during the high school years, and I know he was important to our son, Alex. It was good for Alex to see you at the visitation. God bless your family.....may you lean on one another. Leann and Scott
Leann Yahnke
Friend
September 17, 2021
Jody my heart is breaking for you as I just heard of the loss of your son Collin I am praying that God will hold you and your family in His Loving Arms and give you His Strength to endure your great loss Hugs and Prayers Always
Helen Stout
September 17, 2021
Dr. Kentopp and family. We just heard the sad news about Collin. May the care and concern of others help you through the days ahead. Our sincerest condolences and keeping you in prayer.
Judith and Michael Sexton
September 15, 2021
Just met this young man a few weeks back when Rob Lee brought him to my shop lunch for the Rolling Bones from NY. Liked him right away. He sat in my 32 coupe and seemed to make his day. So glad I got to give him some happiness in his short life. RIP buddy.
Dennis Saum
September 14, 2021
We worked together at Whole Foods and he was always so kind and goofy. I am so sorry for your loss and his memory will live on forever. He´s not someone you can forget and he´s touched the lives of so many people. Rest easy, Collin.
Mary Holzapfel
September 10, 2021
Loved that kid like one of my own! So sorry for the family and I will miss Collin the rest of my days.
Rob Lee
Family
September 9, 2021
No words can say how very sorry we are for you. God bless his soul Our deepest sympathy to you and your family.
Sandy&Ross Gibilisco
September 9, 2021
