Kentopp, Collin Ryan
March 27, 1993 - September 7, 2021
Our dear son, Collin, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 28. Collin is survived by his parents, Nicholas and Jody Kentopp; sister, Nicole Wallace (Joe).
VISITATION will be held on Monday, September 13th at Christ the King Catholic Church, 654 S. 86th Street, from 5-7pm, with VIGIL SERVICE and fun stories of Collin at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, September 14th at 10am at Christ the King Catholic Church with lunch and refreshments to follow. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery. Collin's passing has led to an immense outpouring of love and support, in which we are so deeply blessed. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the family, which will be made in Collin's name to support his friends in the food service industry.
To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 9 to Sep. 13, 2021.