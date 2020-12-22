To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel.
3 Entries
Our deepest sympathy for the loss of Colton. He was such a sweet young man, always very polite. He and my son Devin were great friends. Colton taught my son a lot of things like fishing and other things. They made a lot of great memories together. He will be greatly missed.
Jones family
December 26, 2020
My deepest sympathies. I only met Colton once but he made such an impression on me. Sweet and kind young man.
Colleen Larsen
December 22, 2020
Our deepest sympathies at this difficult time. May you find comfort in the days ahead.
Colton was a nice young man and we enjoyed seeing him at our house with Emilie and friends. He always had a smile and greeted us with a "hi" or "how are you". He was a good friend to Emilie.