Jones, Connie J.



July 14, 1944 - April 4, 2022



Connie J. Jones, age 77, of Council Bluffs, passed away April 4, 2022 at her home. Connie was born July 14, 1944 in Omaha, NE. She attended Omaha Central High School Connie married Donald E. Jones on February 17, 1961 in Papillion, Nebraska. They were blessed with three children, Don, Rod and Tabatha.



Connie was preceded in death by her parents; father, Denzel Donaldson; Dick (stepfather) and Doris (Barker) Skoge; husband, Donald E. Jones, in 2002; and sister, Barb Higgins. Connie is survived by her children: Don Jones of Council Bluffs; Rod (Kimberly) Jones of Slippery Rock, PA; Tabatha Jones-Petersen of Portland, OR; 6 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchildren; sister, Grace (Charlie) Riggs of Omaha; nieces and nephews.



VISITATION with the family: Thursday, 5-7pm, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. FUENRAL SERVICE: Friday, 11am, at the funeral home. Interment Garner Township Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.



CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING



Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA



(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2022.