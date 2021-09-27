Menu
Connie Jean Linhart
1944 - 2021
Linhart, Connie Jean

October 9, 1944 - September 24, 2021

Preceded in death by husband Ed Linhart; daughter Victoria Brisby; parents, Maynard and Mary Dorf; and brother Byron Dorf. Survived by siblings, Mary Ann Walker, Maynard Dorf Jr., Judy Dorf, and Randal (Robyn) Dorf; numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends.

VISITATION: Wednesday, September 29, 10-11am, with FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am and INTERMENT to follow. All Services at Westlawn-Hillcrest. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to Nebraska Humane Society, or Omaha Children's Hospital.

Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE
Sep
29
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE
