Linhart, Connie Jean
October 9, 1944 - September 24, 2021
Preceded in death by husband Ed Linhart; daughter Victoria Brisby; parents, Maynard and Mary Dorf; and brother Byron Dorf. Survived by siblings, Mary Ann Walker, Maynard Dorf Jr., Judy Dorf, and Randal (Robyn) Dorf; numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends.
VISITATION: Wednesday, September 29, 10-11am, with FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am and INTERMENT to follow. All Services at Westlawn-Hillcrest. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to Nebraska Humane Society, or Omaha Children's Hospital.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2021.