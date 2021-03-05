Menu
Connie Raye Mraz
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST
Lincoln, NE
Mraz, Connie Raye

December 30, 1941 - February 26, 2021

Connie Raye Mraz passed away Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 at Hospice of East Texas in Tyler.

Connie was born Dec. 30, 1941 to the late Lyle and Charlotte Moyer. She was a homemaker, and will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew her.

Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Nick Mraz of Ft. Worth; daughter, Susan Magouirk and husband Jason of New London; and son, D.J. Mraz and Heather of Ft. Worth; three grandchildren, Daniel, Marissa, and David Magouirk; and brother, Dennis Moyer and wife Carol of Demming, NM.

VISITATION: Saturday, March 6, 2021, 1pm, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. 6800 S. 14th St., Lincoln, NE. GRAVESIDE SERVICE will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park. 6700 S. 14th St., Lincoln, NE. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

LINCOLN MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME

Lincoln, NE | (402) 423-1515 | lincolnfh.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 5, 2021.
Sorry for your loss Nick and the entire Mraz family. I haven´t seen You, Nick,since Lamp Rynearson 1966 and not long your being out of the Navy. Condolences Newly married couple then.
John Failla
March 8, 2021
