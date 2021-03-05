Mraz, Connie Raye



December 30, 1941 - February 26, 2021



Connie Raye Mraz passed away Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 at Hospice of East Texas in Tyler.



Connie was born Dec. 30, 1941 to the late Lyle and Charlotte Moyer. She was a homemaker, and will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew her.



Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Nick Mraz of Ft. Worth; daughter, Susan Magouirk and husband Jason of New London; and son, D.J. Mraz and Heather of Ft. Worth; three grandchildren, Daniel, Marissa, and David Magouirk; and brother, Dennis Moyer and wife Carol of Demming, NM.



VISITATION: Saturday, March 6, 2021, 1pm, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. 6800 S. 14th St., Lincoln, NE. GRAVESIDE SERVICE will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park. 6700 S. 14th St., Lincoln, NE. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.



LINCOLN MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME



Lincoln, NE | (402) 423-1515 | lincolnfh.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 5, 2021.