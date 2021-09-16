Sponsored by Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home.
My deepest sympathy to the Velasquez family. Uncle Phil, Anthony and Felicia, my heart goes out to you. I'm sending prayers and Hugs to you all. Aunt Connie was a wonderful sweet woman. I have so many good memories of her. And she made the best enchiladas too. Praying for you all
I'm so sorry I didn't make the service but I just found out.
Phyllis Burrell
September 17, 2021
Aunt Connie, loved as a child when we would come over and visit. Had much fun.Rest in peace. Love Panson. (Petey)
Pedro Gorrin
September 17, 2021
My deepest Sympathy for the family. I am sorry unable to attend services for Connie. She was a very nice lady. Many prayers for you all. May God grant you strength during this sad time.
Trudy Arenas Lane
September 17, 2021
You will be missed greatly Aunt Connie.
Rest In Peace. Prayers to Uncle Phil and Family.
Antoinette (Velasquez) Hannon
Family
September 17, 2021
Going to miss our visit Connie, Rest In Peace. Thoughts and prayers with family
Anita
September 16, 2021
Going to miss you Aunt Connie. Rest In Peace. Love you