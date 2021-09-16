Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Connie Velasquez
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St
Omaha, NE
Velasquez, Connie

July 13, 1937 - September 13, 2021

Preceded in death by son, Robert Velasquez. Survived by husband of 62 years, Filipe Velasquez; children, Anthony Velasquez (Rita) and Felicia

Velasquez; niece, Jesse Ramirez; nephews, Moochie, Phillip and David Otero; many other family and friends. She loved them all dearly.

VISITATION Friday, September 17th, beginning at 9am followed by 10am FUNERAL SERVICE at the Funeral Home. Memorials will be directed by the family.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ

FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Sep
17
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
My deepest sympathy to the Velasquez family. Uncle Phil, Anthony and Felicia, my heart goes out to you. I'm sending prayers and Hugs to you all. Aunt Connie was a wonderful sweet woman. I have so many good memories of her. And she made the best enchiladas too. Praying for you all I'm so sorry I didn't make the service but I just found out.
Phyllis Burrell
September 17, 2021
Aunt Connie, loved as a child when we would come over and visit. Had much fun.Rest in peace. Love Panson. (Petey)
Pedro Gorrin
September 17, 2021
My deepest Sympathy for the family. I am sorry unable to attend services for Connie. She was a very nice lady. Many prayers for you all. May God grant you strength during this sad time.
Trudy Arenas Lane
September 17, 2021
You will be missed greatly Aunt Connie. Rest In Peace. Prayers to Uncle Phil and Family.
Antoinette (Velasquez) Hannon
Family
September 17, 2021
Going to miss our visit Connie, Rest In Peace. Thoughts and prayers with family
Anita
September 16, 2021
Going to miss you Aunt Connie. Rest In Peace. Love you
Andrea Paraiso-Hanson
Family
September 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results