My deepest sympathy to the Velasquez family. Uncle Phil, Anthony and Felicia, my heart goes out to you. I'm sending prayers and Hugs to you all. Aunt Connie was a wonderful sweet woman. I have so many good memories of her. And she made the best enchiladas too. Praying for you all I'm so sorry I didn't make the service but I just found out.

Phyllis Burrell September 17, 2021