Olsson, Conrad Merle
June 25, 1934 - October 1, 2021
Conrad Merle Olsson, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle, passed away on Friday, October 1st, at LMH Health in Lawrence, KS. He was born in Omaha, NE on June 25, 1934, son of Helge and Nettie (Eggers) Olsson.
Connie, as he was often called, attended Omaha North High School, and graduated from the University of Omaha. He was employed by Northern Natural Gas Company for 36 years in the Engineering/Construction Division in Omaha, NE, and Morris, IL and later in the Operations Division, in Great Bend and Bushton, KS, retiring in 1993.
He participated in various community programs, including United Way, RSVP, and Meals on Wheels. He was active on a number of church councils, boards and committees in Omaha, Great Bend, and Salina.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Jean; his parents; and stepparents, Harvey Turnby and Louise Olsson; brother, Edward Olsson; sisters, Luella Thomas, Virginia Wieland and Mary Jean Cammarata; grandson, Zachary Phillips; nephew, Dennis Thomas; and nieces, Lisa Thomas and Mickey Wieland.
He is survived by sons, David and wife Ina of Centennial, CO; Alan Hartle and wife Valerie of Bushnell, FL; Erik and wife Ellen of Winfield, KS; daughters, Susan Brown and husband Kent of Winchester, TN; Cyndi Phillips and husband Joel of Baldwin City, KS; 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; also, brother, Kenneth Olsson and wife Mary Ellen of Pender, NE; sister-in-law, Lynne Olsson of Omaha; and many nephews and nieces.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, October 8, 2021, 11am, at First Covenant Church, 2625 E Magnolia Road, Salina, KS 67401 with a private family only inurnment. For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 6, 2021.