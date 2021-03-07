Menu
Consetta Gomez
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE
Gomez, Consetta

September 10, 1937 - March 5, 2021

Preceded in death by husband, Armando; son, Robert. Survived by children, Christina (Huitzimengari), Armando Jr., Marydolores (Michael); 7 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

VISITATION: Tuesday, March 9, 5-8 pm with Rosary at 7 pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, March 10 at 10 am at Sts Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 5912 S. 36th St. Omaha, NE. Interment to follow at Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park. Memorials directed to the family.

Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2021.
