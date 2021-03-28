I'm so sorry to hear this, Bernie, and I'm also sorry about the long delay , as I heard about this really early, and have yet to find you in my OWH until just now. Living in Indy must make a difference, on who gets what these days. I went through a lotta hoops, using daughter and friends to get in touch with you. PLEASE accept my sincerest apologies to you and yours, and I know how much this has hurt you. She was always first to send me a Christmas card, and I'll really miss counting on that too, as it'll throw everything outa whack on my end comes the day this year. I finally feel better, now that I can write you personally finally. Thank the Good Lord you've had her for all these years, She was a special lady, in so many ways, so you've been blessed more than most. I hope all's going as well as possible for you, of course. Have a blessed day, my friend. Big Al :)

Al Clinchard April 26, 2021