Durkan, Constance J.
(Carm Gibilisco)
May 15, 1937 - March 26, 2021. Her love, compassion, and generosity had no conditions, her heart had no boundaries, her soul will find no limits, and the sunshine we feel now is brighter each day because she lived!!
Preceded in death by both parents, Joseph and Carmella Gibilisco. Survived by husband, Bernard; children, Lynn Fordham (Roger) of Arizona, and Lesa Modde, of Omaha; grandchildren: Kelly Sandin (Andreas), Shannon Larson (Brian), Kevin Newberg, all of Arizona, and Mackenzie Modde of Omaha; great-grandsons: Aiden Newberg, and Lincoln and Carter Larson of Arizona.
VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Monday, April 5th, 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, April 6th at 10:30am, St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3211 S. 74th St. Private Family Interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Open Door Mission.
We always had lots of memories, I´ll never forget her
Vi Wolf
Friend
March 22, 2022
I'm so sorry to hear this, Bernie, and I'm also sorry about the long delay , as I heard about this really early, and have yet to find you in my OWH until just now. Living in Indy must make a difference, on who gets what these days. I went through a lotta hoops, using daughter and friends to get in touch with you. PLEASE accept my sincerest apologies to you and yours, and I know how much this has hurt you. She was always first to send me a Christmas card, and I'll really miss counting on that too, as it'll throw everything outa whack on my end comes the day this year. I finally feel better, now that I can write you personally finally. Thank the Good Lord you've had her for all these years, She was a special lady, in so many ways, so you've been blessed more than most. I hope all's going as well as possible for you, of course. Have a blessed day, my friend. Big Al :)
Al Clinchard
April 26, 2021
Durkan family: So sorry to hear of your loss. Connie was so full of life years ago when I knew her. She always had a way of seeing the "funny story" side of things. God's peace and love to Bernie and family. Sincerely, Penni & John Weyant
Penni Weyant
April 12, 2021
I will miss those birthday cards with the heartfelt messages. Wonderful godmother you were.
Scott Boudreau
April 9, 2021
Always fun to be around Carmen, I just didn´t do it enough
Vi
April 5, 2021
Carm, I will never forget your white buck shoes which you polished every day, and proudly wore to St Mary's High School in the 1950's. You and your cousin Ann Marie, have always been an inspiration to me! How to laugh, how to love, how to be passionate about causes, and how to be loyal to friends for a lifetime.
Christine Kolbo (Ashley), Class of 1953
March 31, 2021
Sorry for your loss, saying prayers for your family.