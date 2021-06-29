Kriegler, Constance D.



July 24, 1928 - June 27, 2021



Constance D. Kriegler, age 92 of Council Bluffs, formerly of Omaha, passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Risen Son Christian Village. She was born on July 24, 1928 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Ralph and Julia (Moran) Mackay. Constance married John Kriegler on October 11, 1946. Constance worked as a Respiratory Therapist at Bergan Mercy Hospital for 20 years.



She was preceded in death by husband, John Kriegler in 2003; grandson, Jason Shriner; sister, Georgiana. Survivors include daughter, Sharon Shriner; 2 sons, David and Kim Kriegler; Paul and Suya Kriegler; 5 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and other relatives.



Cremation. CELEBRATION OF LIFE VISITATION on Thursday from 5–7pm at Cutler-O'neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Memorials to St. Peter's Catholic Church.



CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING



Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA



(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 29, 2021.