I wanted to let you know I worked at Safeway stores in Omaha in the 1970's and knew both your father and mother. Dick was assistant manager and Connie ordered supplies for the store. She always had a smile on her face and she was so kind. We shared both first names and our birthdays were the same week in January. Both she and your father were very great and caring people. I am so sorry for your loss.

Connie Gunzelman Blake March 16, 2021