Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Constance R. "Connie" Langenegger
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd
Omaha, NE
Langenegger, Constance R. "Connie"

January 28, 1935 - March 2, 2021

Survived by daughter, Christine Chapman (Jimmy); granddaughter, Tracy Flanagan (Shane); grandchildren: Todd Chapman (Rachel), Tim Chapman (Rachael), and Caitlynne Chapman; six great-grandchildren: Courtney, Tyler, Sydney, Luke, Austyn, and Caleb; great-great-grandson, Levi; sister, Barbara Morehouse-Ethen; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded by parents, John Sr. and Connie Semin; husband, Richard Langenegger; three brothers; and two sisters.

SERVICES will be held at 10am Saturday, March 13, at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, with VISITATION one hour prior to Services. BURIAL will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in her name to Our Lady of Lourdes; 2110 S 32nd Avenue, Omaha, NE 68105.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.

402-451-1000

www.forestlawnomaha.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Visitation
9:00a.m.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE
Mar
13
Service
10:00a.m.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I wanted to let you know I worked at Safeway stores in Omaha in the 1970's and knew both your father and mother. Dick was assistant manager and Connie ordered supplies for the store. She always had a smile on her face and she was so kind. We shared both first names and our birthdays were the same week in January. Both she and your father were very great and caring people. I am so sorry for your loss.
Connie Gunzelman Blake
March 16, 2021
RIP Aunt Connie
Karen Leahy
March 12, 2021
Barb - our deepest sympathy to you and your family. Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers.
Phyllis Monzu
March 12, 2021
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
March 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results