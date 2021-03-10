Langenegger, Constance R. "Connie"
January 28, 1935 - March 2, 2021
Survived by daughter, Christine Chapman (Jimmy); granddaughter, Tracy Flanagan (Shane); grandchildren: Todd Chapman (Rachel), Tim Chapman (Rachael), and Caitlynne Chapman; six great-grandchildren: Courtney, Tyler, Sydney, Luke, Austyn, and Caleb; great-great-grandson, Levi; sister, Barbara Morehouse-Ethen; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded by parents, John Sr. and Connie Semin; husband, Richard Langenegger; three brothers; and two sisters.
SERVICES will be held at 10am Saturday, March 13, at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, with VISITATION one hour prior to Services. BURIAL will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in her name to Our Lady of Lourdes; 2110 S 32nd Avenue, Omaha, NE 68105.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.
402-451-1000www.forestlawnomaha.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 10, 2021.