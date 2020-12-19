Leuck, Constance Louise



December 4, 1957 - December 10, 2020



Connie was born and raised in Omaha. Lived independentally in Long Beach, CA until her death on December 10th. Preceded in death by parents, Thomas L. Leuck and JoAnn Collins Leuck. Survived by sisters, Colleen Oglesby (Roger) of Seattle, WA, and Colette Green (Thomas) of Harlan, IA; brother, Thomas Leuck of Harrisonville, MO; nieces and nephews.



Cremation. No Service



