Connie was born and raised in Omaha. Lived independentally in Long Beach, CA until her death on December 10th. Preceded in death by parents, Thomas L. Leuck and JoAnn Collins Leuck. Survived by sisters, Colleen Oglesby (Roger) of Seattle, WA, and Colette Green (Thomas) of Harlan, IA; brother, Thomas Leuck of Harrisonville, MO; nieces and nephews.
Cremation. No Service
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2020.
I just heard of Connie's passing. Connie & I did UCP olyumpics together. It was fun. My Mom passed recently too. I will miss both of them.
Laura Ann (Shoemaker) Moore
January 21, 2021
Our Dear Cousins,
Colleen, Colette, and Thomas,
We are so very sorry to hear the loss, of your beloved sister Connie. Ours prayer to all your families.
I found this photo of us at Paul and Brenda's wedding, Sept 23, 1995. :):)
I remember when my Dad had taken Connie to school when where leaving Omaha to come back to California.
Love & hugs to all.
Cathy & Joe