Constance M. "Connie" Earnest
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
Earnest, Constance M. (Monico) "Connie"

September 2, 1943 - November 28, 2020

Preceded in death by husband, Robert. Survived by, daughters, Angela Earnest, Tammy Christensen (Greg) and Toni Saathoff (Ted); grandchildren, Adam, Ashley, Jacob and Benjamin; sisters, JoAnn Foglia (Monte), Mary Snelling (Jim); brother, Tony Monico (Jan); many nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends Thursday, December 3rd, from 5-7pm at West Center Chapel. FUNERAL: Friday, December 4th, 11am, West Center Chapel. Interment: Holy Sepulchre.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE 68124
Dec
4
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE 68124
