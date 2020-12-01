Earnest, Constance M. (Monico) "Connie"



September 2, 1943 - November 28, 2020



Preceded in death by husband, Robert. Survived by, daughters, Angela Earnest, Tammy Christensen (Greg) and Toni Saathoff (Ted); grandchildren, Adam, Ashley, Jacob and Benjamin; sisters, JoAnn Foglia (Monte), Mary Snelling (Jim); brother, Tony Monico (Jan); many nieces and nephews.



Family will receive friends Thursday, December 3rd, from 5-7pm at West Center Chapel. FUNERAL: Friday, December 4th, 11am, West Center Chapel. Interment: Holy Sepulchre.



Memorials may be directed to the family.



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.



(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2020.