Surrounded by family, our beloved Constance "Connie" Sharp went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 21, 2021. She will be remembered by many as a competitive Bridge player, bowler, active Sorority member of Beta Sigma Phi, and an avid shopper which our Dad says she excelled at.
She was born and died in Omaha, NE, marrying Wallace (Buck) Sharp of Eagleville, MO, here on January 22, 1949 and enjoying 72 years of marriage.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Salvatore Centineo and Louise (Mangano), of Carlentini, Sicily. Had four siblings Carmela and (Frank) Uhlenbrock; Mary and (Ralph) Juliano; Paul and (Margie) Centineo; Frank and (Janet) Centineo.
Throughout her life she and Dad were blessed with four kids: Sharon (Randy) Krauth; Steve (Cammie) Sharp; Susan Sharp (Don Christensen); and Stuart (Elizabeth) Sharp. They also had nine grandkids, 15 geat-grandkids, and four great-great-grandkids, whom they enjoyed.
She was a lady in the truest sense who taught her family to love deeply, to create friendships that would last a lifetime, and how to enjoy life no matter where you were.
Celebration of Life to be announced at a future date.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
All the love & prayers in the world for you and your family Buck.
Pat Lichter
March 6, 2021
My heartfelt sympathy. She was a wonderful lady. Lucky to have known her over so many years.
Nancy Bryngelson Smith
March 2, 2021
Buck(Dick) and family. We are so sorry to hear about Connie. We will keep you and your family in our thoughts and prayers.
Love and Peace,
Ray and Peg Miller
March 1, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the family.
Allan Hovey
February 28, 2021
Deepest sympathy. Great couple. God bless the family.
Ralph Earl Fredericksen
February 28, 2021
Sending all the love and prayers for your family.
Pat Lichter
February 28, 2021
Buck so very sorry for your loss. Many prayers for you and your family.
Bob O'Keefe
February 28, 2021
To the Sharp family. Much love to you during this time. I loved Connie so much. Call if you need anything.
Linda kunkle
February 28, 2021
My sympathy to Buck and the entire family. Connie was a beautiful lady in every sense. I always admired her. Love from the Musco family
Joann Musco
February 27, 2021
My condolences to Steve , Stuart, and all the Sharp family for the loss of their dear mother and wife. What a long and special life she led.
Tom Huyck
February 27, 2021
Mom, you've always been my inspiration and support and a wonderful friend throughout my life. I'm not sure yet how to manage my life without you in it. Thank you for your wisdom and guidance always. I am proud to have been your daughter. I love you and as you said, don't worry, we'll all be together again. - Sharon
Sharon (Sharp) Krauth
February 27, 2021
I am sorry for your loss of a wonderful lady. I will miss her as well.
Glenn Woods
February 27, 2021
What a lovely woman and wonderful tribute to a life well lived. She will remain forever in your hearts, Sharp family. My condolences.
Tavi ( Nelson ) Baker
February 27, 2021
I rarely check the obituaries so was very saddened to hear of your Mom Connie's passing. She will always be a part of all of our 49th Avenue 'growing up' memories, and I'm sure you have many, many more warm remembrances of her long, loving, productive life.
Steve Douglas
February 27, 2021
My condolences & prayers for the loss of your beloved Connie.