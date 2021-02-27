Sharp, Constance "Connie"



Surrounded by family, our beloved Constance "Connie" Sharp went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 21, 2021. She will be remembered by many as a competitive Bridge player, bowler, active Sorority member of Beta Sigma Phi, and an avid shopper which our Dad says she excelled at.



She was born and died in Omaha, NE, marrying Wallace (Buck) Sharp of Eagleville, MO, here on January 22, 1949 and enjoying 72 years of marriage.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Salvatore Centineo and Louise (Mangano), of Carlentini, Sicily. Had four siblings Carmela and (Frank) Uhlenbrock; Mary and (Ralph) Juliano; Paul and (Margie) Centineo; Frank and (Janet) Centineo.



Throughout her life she and Dad were blessed with four kids: Sharon (Randy) Krauth; Steve (Cammie) Sharp; Susan Sharp (Don Christensen); and Stuart (Elizabeth) Sharp. They also had nine grandkids, 15 geat-grandkids, and four great-great-grandkids, whom they enjoyed.



She was a lady in the truest sense who taught her family to love deeply, to create friendships that would last a lifetime, and how to enjoy life no matter where you were.



Celebration of Life to be announced at a future date.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2021.