Hulsebus, Cori A.November 11, 1970 - December 11, 2020Cori was born and raised in Omaha. After graduating from Benson High School in 1989, she lived in Omaha, and then spent some years in Sioux Falls, St. Paul and San Diego, returning to Omaha in 2008. She worked at various financial institutions, the last being Bank of the West.She leaves behind parents, Ron and Rikki; brother, Andy; aunts, Kathryn Ahrendt and LaVonne Schroder; uncles, Bruce Forney and David Johnson; and her beloved cousins and their families: Travis Ahrendt, Tami Lewis-Ahrendt, Traci Norum, Teri Abbott, and Toni Jensen; plus numerous other relatives; close friend, Dan Costello; many great friends; and her much-adored cats, Lucy and Flower.Due to the pandemic there will be a Celebration of Life sometime later in 2021. Donations in her memory may be made to the Nebraska Humane Society or animal organization of your choice.Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000