Cori A. Hulsebus
1970 - 2020
BORN
1970
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Benson High School
Hulsebus, Cori A.

November 11, 1970 - December 11, 2020

Cori was born and raised in Omaha. After graduating from Benson High School in 1989, she lived in Omaha, and then spent some years in Sioux Falls, St. Paul and San Diego, returning to Omaha in 2008. She worked at various financial institutions, the last being Bank of the West.

She leaves behind parents, Ron and Rikki; brother, Andy; aunts, Kathryn Ahrendt and LaVonne Schroder; uncles, Bruce Forney and David Johnson; and her beloved cousins and their families: Travis Ahrendt, Tami Lewis-Ahrendt, Traci Norum, Teri Abbott, and Toni Jensen; plus numerous other relatives; close friend, Dan Costello; many great friends; and her much-adored cats, Lucy and Flower.

Due to the pandemic there will be a Celebration of Life sometime later in 2021. Donations in her memory may be made to the Nebraska Humane Society or animal organization of your choice.

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Miss Rik and Ron, I am so sorry for your loss. Keeping your family in my prayers.
Diane Cahill
December 20, 2020
My heart is breaking over the loss of sweet Cori! The world lost its sparkle when she passed away. She loved life to the fullest and always saw the positive in everyone and everything. I´ll miss you sweet girl! Love you!!
Shari Stone
December 19, 2020
