Cory Scot Reed
1977 - 2021
BORN
1977
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Reed, Cory Scot

October 20, 1977 - December 10, 2021

VISITATION: Thursday, December 16th, from 6pm to 8pm at the West Center Chapel. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, December 17th, at 10am at the West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Evergreen. Memorials are suggested to Adam's future needs.

To view live broadcasts of the Memorial and Graveside Services, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Dec
17
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
We are going to miss you buddy!!! Party time will not be the same going forward because it wasn´t a party unless Cory was throwing up or dodging fireworks!!! You will be greatly missed!!!
Mike&allison pinter
Friend
December 16, 2021
My heart breaks for your family at this difficult time. My thoughts and prayers are with you all. Keep the memories you have made close to your heart always!
Kelly Ward
December 13, 2021
Our hearts break for this tragic loss. We continue to pray for Cory´s soul and for serenity and joyful memories to flood your hearts. Xoxo
Vashti & Doug Teders
Family
December 12, 2021
We will all cherish the memories of this fine young man, my nephew Cory!! Keeping you and your family close to my heart!
Kathy Grienke
Family
December 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results