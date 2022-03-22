In just a short time, Cory had become a part of the Yahoo family. Our hearts are broken. Through the tears and questioning and disbelief that the news of his passing brought today, I was fortunate to get to smile at some of my last slack messages with Cory. A colleague put it perfectly today: Cory was a ray of light. Praying that his loved ones continue to feel his ray of light from on high.

Jess C. Work March 21, 2022