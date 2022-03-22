Schall, Cory D.
June 27, 1989 - March 19, 2022
Survived by parents, James and Judy Schall; fiancée, Claire McKay; brother, Christopher (Heather) Schall; nephew, Carver; and niece, Hadley.
VISITATION begins Wednesday, 4pm, with a WAKE SERVICE at 6:30pm, at the mortuary. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, 10am, St. John's Catholic Church Creighton Campus.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN
DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Rd.
(402) 391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2022.