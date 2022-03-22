Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Cory D. Schall
1989 - 2022
BORN
1989
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Mass of Christian Burial
Mar, 24 2022
10:00a.m.
St. John's Catholic Church Creighton Campus
Send Flowers
Schall, Cory D.

June 27, 1989 - March 19, 2022

Survived by parents, James and Judy Schall; fiancée, Claire McKay; brother, Christopher (Heather) Schall; nephew, Carver; and niece, Hadley.

VISITATION begins Wednesday, 4pm, with a WAKE SERVICE at 6:30pm, at the mortuary. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, 10am, St. John's Catholic Church Creighton Campus.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN

DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel

7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900

www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Mar
23
Wake
6:30p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Mar
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. John's Catholic Church Creighton Campus
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
17 Entries
When I heard the news, I couldn't believe you were gone. It's been years since we've seen each other but I remember those days like they were yesterday. We all always had good times together. Missing you Cory, my thoughts and prayers go out to your family and fiance.
Ashley Epps
Friend
March 23, 2022
Stefanie Hollman
March 23, 2022
Our deepest sympathy to Cory´s family and the McKay´s. Claire, praying you find peace in God´s love and strength and the memories you & Cory shared.
Kim & Dennis Moy
March 23, 2022
Kim & Dennis Moy
March 23, 2022
Darin Guenther
March 23, 2022
Bill and Deb Epps
March 23, 2022
I am so sorry to hear about Cory's passing. We worked together at Sojern and he was a kind, friendly person and all around good human. I am heartbroken for you all, praying you are able to find peace.
Tricia Wise
Work
March 23, 2022
My deepest sympathy on your loss. My heart weeps for you all.
Cindy (Hlavka) Sellers
March 22, 2022
Thoughts and prayers. Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love and friendship leaves a memory no one can steal.
Monty and Nancy Padget and family
Other
March 22, 2022
My hearts are broken for everyone. Thinking of you all! My prayers are with everyone, especially Claire. Love and prayers.
Tricia Graves
March 22, 2022
Your Martin Jewelry Family
March 22, 2022
Wunderlich, Huerter, Loewen
March 22, 2022
Michelle Haikalis
March 22, 2022
Our hearts are broken for the Schall Family. We will be praying for and remembering you during the very sad time.
The Schmitt Family in Grand Island
March 22, 2022
My thoughts and prayers go out to his family I´m so sorry for your loss I can´t imagine what you´re going through right now! He was such a great neighbor And such a great person! I pray for comfort for everyone who´s life he has touched!
Bill and chelci Wickes
March 22, 2022
In just a short time, Cory had become a part of the Yahoo family. Our hearts are broken. Through the tears and questioning and disbelief that the news of his passing brought today, I was fortunate to get to smile at some of my last slack messages with Cory. A colleague put it perfectly today: Cory was a ray of light. Praying that his loved ones continue to feel his ray of light from on high.
Jess C.
Work
March 21, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Chuck and Pat Donner
Other
March 21, 2022
Showing 1 - 17 of 17 results