Ferguson, Craig



Age 75 - July 17, 2021



Craig Ferguson, age 75, died July 17, 2021 after a brief battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Carlyn. Craig graduated from UNO and worked in the public and private sectors in Omaha as a Vocational Counselor. He died at home in hospice care.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 26, 2021.