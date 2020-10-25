Menu
Craig L. Myers
1955 - 2020
BORN
1955
DIED
2020
Myers, Craig L.

March 7, 1955 - October 22, 2020

Craig was an avid coin collector, NASCAR and Michigan Football Fan, drummer and golfer. But most of all he loved his children and grandchildren. He is preceded in death by brother, Doug; father, Keith; stepfather, Ralph Barton. Survived by children, Amanda Teeters and Trevor Myers (Audrey); grandchildren, Caden, Dustin, Cameron and Avery; mother, Phyllis Barton; sister, Stacy Myers; brothers, Bradley and Sidney (Beverly); many other family members.

SERVICES will be announced at a later date

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
