Myers, Craig L.



March 7, 1955 - October 22, 2020



Craig was an avid coin collector, NASCAR and Michigan Football Fan, drummer and golfer. But most of all he loved his children and grandchildren. He is preceded in death by brother, Doug; father, Keith; stepfather, Ralph Barton. Survived by children, Amanda Teeters and Trevor Myers (Audrey); grandchildren, Caden, Dustin, Cameron and Avery; mother, Phyllis Barton; sister, Stacy Myers; brothers, Bradley and Sidney (Beverly); many other family members.



SERVICES will be announced at a later date



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.



(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com



