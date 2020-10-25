Myers, Craig L.
March 7, 1955 - October 22, 2020
Craig was an avid coin collector, NASCAR and Michigan Football Fan, drummer and golfer. But most of all he loved his children and grandchildren. He is preceded in death by brother, Doug; father, Keith; stepfather, Ralph Barton. Survived by children, Amanda Teeters and Trevor Myers (Audrey); grandchildren, Caden, Dustin, Cameron and Avery; mother, Phyllis Barton; sister, Stacy Myers; brothers, Bradley and Sidney (Beverly); many other family members.
SERVICES will be announced at a later date
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 25, 2020.