Matz, Crystal G. (nee Brogdon)
Age 69
She was a loving sister and friend. Dedicated librarian, serving over 45 years in the Omaha public library system. She leaves behind two sisters; seven nieces and nephews; three grandnieces; a network of other relatives and friends devastated by her loss.
To make an honorary or memorial gift, please contact the Omaha Public Library Foundation. A MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held at 3pm on Saturday, June 5th at Braman Mortuary, 6505 S 144th St, Omaha.
To livestream the service and for more details visit: bramanmortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 5, 2021.