Crystal G. Matz
FUNERAL HOME
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
6505 S. 144th St
Omaha, NE
Matz, Crystal G. (nee Brogdon)

Age 69

She was a loving sister and friend. Dedicated librarian, serving over 45 years in the Omaha public library system. She leaves behind two sisters; seven nieces and nephews; three grandnieces; a network of other relatives and friends devastated by her loss.

To make an honorary or memorial gift, please contact the Omaha Public Library Foundation. A MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held at 3pm on Saturday, June 5th at Braman Mortuary, 6505 S 144th St, Omaha.

To livestream the service and for more details visit: bramanmortuary.com

BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel

6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
6505 S. 144th St, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
