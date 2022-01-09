Spethman, Curt J.
August 24, 1955 - January 6, 2022
Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Virginia Spethman. Survived by wife, Brenda; son, Todd (Christina) Spethman; daughter, Kari (Josh) Padget; grandchildren: Marlie, Avery, Charlotte, Josephine, Landen; sisters: Beth Martens, Christine (John) Ramirez, Janice (Johnny) Graves, Diane (Mike) O'Hern, Gaylene (Jay) Hines; many other relatives and friends.
CELEBRATION of CURT'S LIFE: Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 11am, with VISITATION one hour prior to the Service, all at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). In lieu of flowers, memorials to Nebraska Medicine Heart & Vascular Fund, 2285 S. 67 St. #200, Omaha, NE 68106
For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com
BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel
6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2022.