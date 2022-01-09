Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Curt J. Spethman
FUNERAL HOME
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
6505 S. 144th St
Omaha, NE
Spethman, Curt J.

August 24, 1955 - January 6, 2022

Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Virginia Spethman. Survived by wife, Brenda; son, Todd (Christina) Spethman; daughter, Kari (Josh) Padget; grandchildren: Marlie, Avery, Charlotte, Josephine, Landen; sisters: Beth Martens, Christine (John) Ramirez, Janice (Johnny) Graves, Diane (Mike) O'Hern, Gaylene (Jay) Hines; many other relatives and friends.

CELEBRATION of CURT'S LIFE: Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 11am, with VISITATION one hour prior to the Service, all at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). In lieu of flowers, memorials to Nebraska Medicine Heart & Vascular Fund, 2285 S. 67 St. #200, Omaha, NE 68106

For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com

BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel

6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services Southwest Chapel
6505 S, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Prayers to Brenda and the family. Curt will be greatly missed.
Sharie Hansen
January 10, 2022
All our thoughts & prayers are with you Brenda
Jolene Kirchhevel
School
January 9, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results