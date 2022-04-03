Boyle, Curtis Dean
April 16, 1969 - January 25, 2022
Curt was preceded in death by his parents, Jan (White) Boyle and Larry P. Boyle; sister, Cristen Boyle; and step-brother Kevin. He is survived by his brother, Larry G. Boyle (LeeAnn); step-mother, Linda Boyle; step-brother, Scott Dugan (Kim); aunts, Joy Hegarty, Sandra McGarrity and Donna Boyle; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Curt graduated from Bellevue East High School in 1987 and Bradley University with honors in 1991, and achieved his CPA credentials. He most recently worked for Marriott International.
Family will Receive friends Saturday, April 9th, from 2-4pm at West Center Chapel. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Sunday, April 10th, 11am at West Center Chapel. Memorials may be directed to Greyhound Rescue, or Nebraska Humane Society.
To view live broadcast of the Memorial Service, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Livecast" button.
