Warneke, Curtis George



June 3, 1929 - October 26, 2020



Preceded in death by parents, George and Neva; brother, Kermit. Survived by son, Mark (Janet) Warneke; daughter, Lea Warneke; special friend, Laura Weiss.



SERVICES: Tuesday 10am with VISITATION: starting at 9am at the Cutler–O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. INTERMENT: Tuesday 2pm at Kingsley Cemetery, Kingsley, IA. Memorials to Shriners Hospital C/O Tangier Shrine, 2823 S. 84 St., Omaha, NE 68124.



