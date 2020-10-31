Menu
Curtis George Warneke
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
Warneke, Curtis George

June 3, 1929 - October 26, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, George and Neva; brother, Kermit. Survived by son, Mark (Janet) Warneke; daughter, Lea Warneke; special friend, Laura Weiss.

SERVICES: Tuesday 10am with VISITATION: starting at 9am at the Cutler–O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. INTERMENT: Tuesday 2pm at Kingsley Cemetery, Kingsley, IA. Memorials to Shriners Hospital C/O Tangier Shrine, 2823 S. 84 St., Omaha, NE 68124.

CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-

WOODRING

Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA

(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
3
Visitation
9:00a.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Nov
3
Service
10:00a.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Nov
3
Interment
2:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA 51503
