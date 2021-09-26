Omaha. Preceded in death by parents, Ivory "Tootie" and Elaine Ballard. Survived by Survived by brothers, Gary (Debby) Ballard, Hodie Ballard; niece, Terri Bradford; nephews, Pastor Gary (Demetria) Ballard, Kevin Hannahs and a host of other loving family and friends.
FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Monday, September 27, with VISITATION 1-hour prior from 10–11am at Roeder Mortuary, 4932 Ames Avenue, Omaha, NE. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery Omaha, NE.
Some people no matter how long or short ago leave a lasting impression on others and Cynthia was that person. She was kind even as a teenager and seem to be everyone's big sister in the old neighborhood. Ballard family my deepest sympathy as we all share in the loss of your Cynthia.
Marlene Kay Gatson
Other
October 2, 2021
To Gary and Holdie Ballard and the rest of the Ballard family, my deepest thoughts and prayers and condolences go out to all of you at this time of sorrow. I am proud to to say that I not only knew Cynthia but she considered me one of her friends. She will truly be missed but now there's no more pain and sorrow, only Peace.
Bobby McDonald
Friend
September 27, 2021
Praying the Lord´s strength for the family of Cynthia. She will truly be missed. I have had the pleasure of being her neighbor. I will miss Cynthia and her beautiful smile . She was truly blessed with a loving and caring brother. I will continue to keep the family in prayer.
Yolanda
September 27, 2021
My wife Darlean and I extend our sympathy and prayers to the family.May you rest in God´s peace and mercy as you mourn the loss of such a wonderful person.
Richard L. King
Friend
September 26, 2021
Auntie Cyn was my birthday buddy, every year for the last 20years that I´ve been in Omaha, if we didn´t talk through out the year, we talked on March 23 on our birthday. I will miss her wonderful smile and our love of books!
Tiffany Atemnkeng
Friend
September 26, 2021
Sympathies to Cynthia Ballard's family.
Cynthia taught many first graders at Conestoga Elementary School in Omaha. She was always soft spoken and one of the most patient teachers I ever worked with. She will be missed by her family and friends.
Linda Placzek
Work
September 26, 2021
My condolences to all the family & friends
Gone but not forgotten
I´m honored & humbled to be called a friend , and thank you for being my friend.
You are gone but not forgotten You will & do live in my heart forever.
Another Angel has received her Wings
Rest In Peace
Blessings, love, respect,
Fattz
Edward Moore aka Fattz
Friend
September 26, 2021
Sending Prayers of Comfort and Peace, Love and Condolences to the family and friends of Cynthia Ballard.