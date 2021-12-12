Menu
Cynthia Sue Christiansen
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Christiansen, Cynthia Sue

May 26, 1959 - December 9, 2021

Survived by husband, Joseph Andrew; daughter, Deanna Dees (Reginald); three grandchildren: Jayden, Kolby, and Leevi; sister, Teresa Vroman-Munoz (Mario); and son, Justin Taylor (Ashley).

VISITATION: Saturday, December 18th, from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Sunday, December 19th, at 2pm at West Center Chapel. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 12 to Dec. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Dec
19
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
3 Entries
We send out condolences and prayers for the Dees family. May GOD continue to bless, with Love always!
Joseph & Barbara Collins
December 14, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to all of you. Cindy was a sweet gal & will surely be missed.
Bob & Leah Fineran
Friend
December 13, 2021
I was Cindy's best friend since 3rd grade and have kept close for all these years. She was a great mother wife grandma and my friend. Very caring person.
Sara Redenius
School
December 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results