Christiansen, Cynthia Sue
May 26, 1959 - December 9, 2021
Survived by husband, Joseph Andrew; daughter, Deanna Dees (Reginald); three grandchildren: Jayden, Kolby, and Leevi; sister, Teresa Vroman-Munoz (Mario); and son, Justin Taylor (Ashley).
VISITATION: Saturday, December 18th, from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Sunday, December 19th, at 2pm at West Center Chapel. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
