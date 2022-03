Christiansen, Cynthia SueMay 26, 1959 - December 9, 2021Survived by husband, Joseph Andrew; daughter, Deanna Dees (Reginald); three grandchildren: Jayden, Kolby, and Leevi; sister, Teresa Vroman-Munoz (Mario); and son, Justin Taylor (Ashley).VISITATION: Saturday, December 18th, from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Sunday, December 19th, at 2pm at West Center Chapel. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLERWest Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey