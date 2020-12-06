Haag, Cynthia "Cindy" (Gabrielli)



February 25, 1949 - December 3, 2020



Preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Lois Gabrielli; brother, Guy Gabrielli; and sister, Charmaine Gabrielli. Survived by husband, Joseph Haag; brother, Aerin "Joe" Gabrielli; sister, Aurora (Brian) White; nieces and nephews.



MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday 10am, Holy Ghost Catholic Church. VISITATION: Sunday 2-5pm, with 4pm VIGIL SERVICE at Funeral Home. INTERMENT: Omaha National Cemetery. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil and Mass, go to our website and click on Cindy's obit and Stream Service



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.