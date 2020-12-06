Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Cynthia "Cindy" Haag
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020
Haag, Cynthia "Cindy" (Gabrielli)

February 25, 1949 - December 3, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Lois Gabrielli; brother, Guy Gabrielli; and sister, Charmaine Gabrielli. Survived by husband, Joseph Haag; brother, Aerin "Joe" Gabrielli; sister, Aurora (Brian) White; nieces and nephews.

MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday 10am, Holy Ghost Catholic Church. VISITATION: Sunday 2-5pm, with 4pm VIGIL SERVICE at Funeral Home. INTERMENT: Omaha National Cemetery. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil and Mass, go to our website and click on Cindy's obit and Stream Service

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE 68117
Dec
6
Vigil
4:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE 68117
Dec
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Holy Ghost Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by:
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.