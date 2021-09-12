Cynthia Guhin Mayer passed away at home in Mesa, AZ. Cynthia "Cindy" was born on October 7, 1950 to Richard and Margaret (Pusl) Guhin in Omaha, NE with her twin sister, Kathleen. The family moved to Bettendorf, IA in 1960 and resided at 1115 Bellevue Court during Cindy's childhood. Cindy attended Our Lady of Lourdes Parish and School through grade eight. After graduating from Bettendorf High School in 1968 she earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing Degree at the University of Iowa in 1972.
She was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Robert Mayer, Jr. on June 10, 1972. In 1975 they welcomed first son, David and second son, Brian in 1980 both born in Iowa City. The family moved several times over the years, living in Omaha and Kearney, NE. It was in Omaha and Kearney where Cindy realized her true calling working at Community Alliance (Omaha) helping clients best manage their Behavioral Health issues. She also volunteered with NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) becoming a board member.
Cindy is preceded in death by her parents; in-laws, Robert Mayer, Sr. and Ceil Wanda (Pritz) and Nina Mayer, sister-in-law, Priscilla Becker (Mayer); brothers, Daniel Guhin, Joseph Guhin and Richard Guhin, Jr. She is survived by her husband, Robert Mayer Jr.; sons, David (Katie) Mayer, Brian (Jill) Mayer; grandchildren, Christopher, Elin and Anabel; twin sister, Kathleen (Bruce) Sterba; Patrick Guhin, Margaret (Richard) Schenck, Mary (Phillip) Whitaker and John (Lynn) Guhin; sisters-in-law, Angela Guhin, Carla Guhin and Katherine Guhin. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews; grandnieces and grandnephews; cousins and friends.
A MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church at 11am on September 25, 2021 in Bettendorf, IA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to NAMI Omaha, PO Box 24028, Omaha. NE 68124
I worked with Cindy during her time at Community Alliance. Cindy had an amazing spirit and gentle soul. She always had a way to pull me back to find the silver lining in so many situations. I admired the compassion and support she offered so many! Recalling her beaming smile and recognizable great laugh will always make me smile! She stopped by the day she left for Arizona, to do what she always did best, which was to "give" by giving/donating some household odd and ends for the clients at Community Alliance. I'm so grateful I was able to say goodbye and get one more hug that day. I so enjoyed working with her. Bless and thank you Cindy. Love and strength to you all. Angie
Angie Schindler-Berg
Work
September 24, 2021
Cindy was a wonderful caring person and an outstanding advocate for her clients and friends at Community Alliance and the members of the Board of Directors for NAMI Omaha and for NAMI of Central Nebraska in Kearney. She designed a Health Information that we still distribute to people to help them keep track of their medications and healthcare information. She stayed at my house when taking the Peer Specialist course at Community Alliance in Omaha. She also taught Family to Family classes with me and presented to students at Clarkson College about the challenges of mental illness.
Linda Jensen
Friend
September 23, 2021
Bob, I am so so sorry to hear about Cindy. My condolences to you and your family. Keeping you all in my prayers. I just saw the other day when I was looking for a recipe one that I got from her, way back when you and I worked together at Telecom Assoc.. I think of you both every time I see it. It has to be more than 35 years ago.