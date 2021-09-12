Mayer, Cynthia Ann Guhin



October 7, 1950 - August 13, 2021



Cynthia Guhin Mayer passed away at home in Mesa, AZ. Cynthia "Cindy" was born on October 7, 1950 to Richard and Margaret (Pusl) Guhin in Omaha, NE with her twin sister, Kathleen. The family moved to Bettendorf, IA in 1960 and resided at 1115 Bellevue Court during Cindy's childhood. Cindy attended Our Lady of Lourdes Parish and School through grade eight. After graduating from Bettendorf High School in 1968 she earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing Degree at the University of Iowa in 1972.



She was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Robert Mayer, Jr. on June 10, 1972. In 1975 they welcomed first son, David and second son, Brian in 1980 both born in Iowa City. The family moved several times over the years, living in Omaha and Kearney, NE. It was in Omaha and Kearney where Cindy realized her true calling working at Community Alliance (Omaha) helping clients best manage their Behavioral Health issues. She also volunteered with NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) becoming a board member.



Cindy is preceded in death by her parents; in-laws, Robert Mayer, Sr. and Ceil Wanda (Pritz) and Nina Mayer, sister-in-law, Priscilla Becker (Mayer); brothers, Daniel Guhin, Joseph Guhin and Richard Guhin, Jr. She is survived by her husband, Robert Mayer Jr.; sons, David (Katie) Mayer, Brian (Jill) Mayer; grandchildren, Christopher, Elin and Anabel; twin sister, Kathleen (Bruce) Sterba; Patrick Guhin, Margaret (Richard) Schenck, Mary (Phillip) Whitaker and John (Lynn) Guhin; sisters-in-law, Angela Guhin, Carla Guhin and Katherine Guhin. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews; grandnieces and grandnephews; cousins and friends.



A MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church at 11am on September 25, 2021 in Bettendorf, IA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to NAMI Omaha, PO Box 24028, Omaha. NE 68124



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 12, 2021.