Cynthia Kay Pignotti
1954 - 2022
BORN
1954
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 19 2022
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
Pignotti, Cynthia Kay

May 27, 1954 - April 13, 2022

Cynthia Kay Pignotti died peacefully on Wednesday April 13, 2022 at the age of 67.

She was born on May 27, 1954 in Omaha to Viola (Johnson) and Joseph Pignotti, and was one of 7 children.

Cynthia was preceded in death by her parents, Viola (Johnson) and Joseph Pignotti. Her survivors include her brothers, Ronald Pignotti, Joseph Pignotti, Gary Pignotti (Karen), and Steve Pignotti (Patty); sisters, Christina Hansen (Loren), and Carolyn Landstrom; caregiver Debbie Arroyo; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She will be sadly missed by all.

VISITATION: Tuesday, April 19, from 12Noon-1pm at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home, with FUNERAL SERVICE to follow at 1pm. Following the Service, Cynthia will be Laid to Rest in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery (4912 Leavenworth St).

Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 17, 2022.
