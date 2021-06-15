Menu
Cynthia L. Pille
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 North Washington Street
Papillion, NE
Pille, Cynthia L.

March 23, 1957 - June 14, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, Virgil and Edith Ann (Larson) Sims.

Survived by husband, Vince; children: Janae and Jim Robinson, Celeste Pille, Grant Pille, Gretchen Pille; grandchildren: Edith Ann and Willa Robinson; sisters, Rita Skiles and Kathy Dobesh; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

VISITATION: Thursday at St. Paul United Methodist Church from 5-8pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday at St. Paul United MethodistChurch 11am. Memorials suggested to Papillion LaVista Community Theater, Papillion LaVista Schools Foundation-for Golden Hills Special Ed Program, St. Paul UMC music program

See funeral home website for full obituary.

KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY

441 No Washington St., Papillion NE

402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 15 to Jun. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
St. Paul United Methodist Church
NE
Jun
18
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. Paul United MethodistChurch
NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I can not tell you how sorry I am for your loss of your loved one. Cindi was a very talented singer, friend, teacher. May God give you comfort & strength in the next weeks.
Linda France
Friend
June 17, 2021
Dear Family, my heart is broken for all of you. I knew Cyndi at KSC. We were both Alpha Phi´s. She was the most fun, loving individual. You are all in my prayers.
Judy Westphal Knispel
Friend
June 15, 2021
Vince and family- So sorry for your loss! The entire city of Papillion feels the loss of her kind heart and infectious smile. Prayers to all of you!
Guy and Kristie Plugge
Friend
June 15, 2021
Please be assured of our thoughts, love and prayers, Vince, Janae and family, Celeste, Grant and Gretchen. Blessings and lots of love.
The Reichenbachs
Other
June 15, 2021
So terribly sorry for your loss, Vince. Deb and I have you and your family in our thoughts and prayers.
Lew Trowbridge
Friend
June 15, 2021
Vince, I am very sorry to hear of your loss. You will be in our prayers.
Mike Krzywicki
June 15, 2021
