Pille, Cynthia L.



March 23, 1957 - June 14, 2021



Preceded in death by parents, Virgil and Edith Ann (Larson) Sims.



Survived by husband, Vince; children: Janae and Jim Robinson, Celeste Pille, Grant Pille, Gretchen Pille; grandchildren: Edith Ann and Willa Robinson; sisters, Rita Skiles and Kathy Dobesh; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



VISITATION: Thursday at St. Paul United Methodist Church from 5-8pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday at St. Paul United MethodistChurch 11am. Memorials suggested to Papillion LaVista Community Theater, Papillion LaVista Schools Foundation-for Golden Hills Special Ed Program, St. Paul UMC music program



See funeral home website for full obituary.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 15 to Jun. 18, 2021.