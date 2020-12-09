Preceded in death by parents, George and Alice Brown; brothers, Bob Brown and Ted Brown.
Survived by husband of 43 years, Richard (Butch); daughters, Allyson Serefko, Christi Merrick (Rick) and son Mathew Serefko (Madelyn); siblings, George Brown (Mary), Kathy Masters (Larry), Dottie Barrett (Larry), Bill Brown (Lori), Ricky Brown (Amy Jindra), and 6 beloved grandchildren.
VISITATION observing CDC guidelines Friday, December 11, 2020, 4-8pm. CELEBRATION OF LIFE Saturday December 12, 2020, 11am all at Bethany Funeral Home.
Live stream will be available via Cindy's obituary page on the Bethany website
Butch and Matt, I am so so sorry to hear about Cindy´s passing. I will always remember her laughing and joking. We always had the best time, her and I, at weddings, work events and positively the most fun, on our Boating trips! Her personality and humor will be greatly missed!! Super tight hugs for all of you from me!!! My Sincere Condolences.
Cari Jo Nelsen ( Flowers)
December 11, 2020
SOLVEIG SVANDA
December 10, 2020
Our hearts go out to you all. Cindy was an absolute light at Bell Elementary. Isaac & Keaton adored her and I always appreciated the way she handled all of our kiddos........with humor and love. She will be missed dearly.
The Smith Family
December 9, 2020
Daniel Stang
December 9, 2020
Butch, Debbie and I are so very sorry to here of Cindy´s passing. We have such great memories of you guys during our younger days. Our deepest sympathies to you and your family.
Dan and Debbie Stang
December 9, 2020
Stephen Vogel
December 9, 2020
Butch, my sincere condolences to you and your family.
Joe Shotkoski
December 9, 2020
To the greatest Aunt anyone could ever have. You will be missed by all, but never forgotten. Love ya Aunt Cindy
Steve and Toni Vogel
December 9, 2020
My kids loved their time with Miss Cindy-rella at Bell Elementary. She knew how to make them laugh and instantly feel better. Our hearts go out to all of her family during this difficult time.