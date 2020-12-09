Serefko, Cynthia A.



March 4, 1957 - December 6, 2020



Preceded in death by parents, George and Alice Brown; brothers, Bob Brown and Ted Brown.



Survived by husband of 43 years, Richard (Butch); daughters, Allyson Serefko, Christi Merrick (Rick) and son Mathew Serefko (Madelyn); siblings, George Brown (Mary), Kathy Masters (Larry), Dottie Barrett (Larry), Bill Brown (Lori), Ricky Brown (Amy Jindra), and 6 beloved grandchildren.



VISITATION observing CDC guidelines Friday, December 11, 2020, 4-8pm. CELEBRATION OF LIFE Saturday December 12, 2020, 11am all at Bethany Funeral Home.



Live stream will be available via Cindy's obituary page on the Bethany website



BETHANY FUNERAL HOME



82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2020.