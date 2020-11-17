Menu
Daisy M. Minton-Hunt
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
Minton-Hunt, Daisy M.

August 26, 1932 - November 12, 2020

Omaha. Preceded in death by son, Barney Johnson; parents, Thomas Hunt and Charlottie Johnson; and brothers, TJ Hunt and GW Hunt.

Survived by children, Tony Miller, Fredricka Minton, Vanessa Johnson, Darwyn Minton, Sheila Minton, Harold Minton, and Regina (Dana) Sampson; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, family and friends.

VISITATION: Thursday from 5-6:30pm at Mortuary.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, 12:30pm, at Roeder Mortuary. Interment in Mount Hope Cemetery.

ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel

2727 N 108th St. 402-496-9000 | www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
I feel like Daisy was everyone's Grandma. That's the way she wanted to be addressed and she deserved it and so much more. She was an amazing, awesome, beautiful person with an angelic soul. Love you Grandma! Cheryl n Steve
Cheryl Steele
November 15, 2020