Giebler, Dale H. "Buffalo"
August 3, 1934 - December 23, 2021
Dale was a longtime PGA professional at Ashland Country Club. Survived by wife of 62 years, Linda; children: Lauri (Greg) Johnson, Eric Giebler, and Ty Giebler; grandchildren: Lindsey (Brad) Corr, Gavin (Sarah) Johnson, Sydney (Jordan) Tan, Antonia Giebler, Taryn Giebler; sisters, Lois Juilfs, Joann Drews; many other relatives and friends.
VISITATION: Tuesday, December 28, from 5-7pm at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). CELEBRATION of DALE'S LIFE: Wednesday, December 29, at 11am at Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church (150 & Q St.). INTERMENT: Omaha National Cemetery.
For more details or to watch a livestream of the service, visit: www.bramanmortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2021.