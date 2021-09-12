Hollibaugh, Dale A.
July 4, 1954 - September 6, 2021
Dale A. Hollibaugh of Omaha was born on July 4, 1954, in Sidney, NE to Dale and Phyllis Hollibaugh. He went to his Heavenly Home on September 6, 2021, in Omaha.
He is survived by wife, Leslie Hollibaugh; son, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren: Josh, Sylvia, Jackson, and Kinsey Hollibaugh; son, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren: Josiah, Megan, Olivia, Brianna, Hudson, Ethan Hollibaugh and Nicholas; daughter: Sarah Dee Hollibaugh; mother, Phyllis Hollibaugh; and siblings: Cathy, Chris, Bob, and Mike. He was preceded in death by grandparents; father, Dale L. Hollibaugh; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jacob and Naomi Hothem.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, Sept. 15th, from 10am to 11am at the West Center Chapel, followed by CELEBRATION OF LIFE at 11am. Family requests everyone to wear a mask. INTERMENT: Overton, NE. Memorials will be directed by the family. To view a live broadcast of the Celebration of Life, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 12 to Sep. 14, 2021.