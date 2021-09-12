Menu
Dale A. Hollibaugh
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Hollibaugh, Dale A.

July 4, 1954 - September 6, 2021

Dale A. Hollibaugh of Omaha was born on July 4, 1954, in Sidney, NE to Dale and Phyllis Hollibaugh. He went to his Heavenly Home on September 6, 2021, in Omaha.

He is survived by wife, Leslie Hollibaugh; son, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren: Josh, Sylvia, Jackson, and Kinsey Hollibaugh; son, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren: Josiah, Megan, Olivia, Brianna, Hudson, Ethan Hollibaugh and Nicholas; daughter: Sarah Dee Hollibaugh; mother, Phyllis Hollibaugh; and siblings: Cathy, Chris, Bob, and Mike. He was preceded in death by grandparents; father, Dale L. Hollibaugh; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jacob and Naomi Hothem.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, Sept. 15th, from 10am to 11am at the West Center Chapel, followed by CELEBRATION OF LIFE at 11am. Family requests everyone to wear a mask. INTERMENT: Overton, NE. Memorials will be directed by the family. To view a live broadcast of the Celebration of Life, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 12 to Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Sep
15
Funeral
11:00a.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.