Dale L. Larson
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
6505 S. 144th St
Omaha, NE
Larson, Dale L.

September 12, 1927 - December 29, 2021

Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Hattie Larson; siblings, Raymond Larson, Darlene Van Boening and Deloris Scanlan. He leaves behind his wife, Jean (Cowden) Larson; and sons, Douglas his wife Mary, and Rodney Larson; two grandsons; many other relatives and friends.

For more details visit www.bramanmortuary.com.

Private Memorial Service will be held.

BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel

6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 30, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
