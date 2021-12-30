Larson, Dale L.
September 12, 1927 - December 29, 2021
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Hattie Larson; siblings, Raymond Larson, Darlene Van Boening and Deloris Scanlan. He leaves behind his wife, Jean (Cowden) Larson; and sons, Douglas his wife Mary, and Rodney Larson; two grandsons; many other relatives and friends.
Private Memorial Service will be held.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 30, 2021.