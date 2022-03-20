Shallberg, Dale S.
November 23, 1927 - March 14, 2022
Omaha. Preceded in death by wives, Evelyn, Rosalie; son, Douglas. Survived by wife, Linda; daughters, Connie (Lowell) Gustafson, Jane (Bob) Spurlock; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters, Marilyn Carlson, Carol Baker, Shari Knight; many family and friends.
VISITATION Monday 9:30-10:30am with FUNERAL SERVICE 10:30am Monday, March 21, at First Covenant Church 201 N. 90th St. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to First Covenant Church.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 20, 2022.