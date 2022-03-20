Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Dale S. Shallberg
Shallberg, Dale S.

November 23, 1927 - March 14, 2022

Omaha. Preceded in death by wives, Evelyn, Rosalie; son, Douglas. Survived by wife, Linda; daughters, Connie (Lowell) Gustafson, Jane (Bob) Spurlock; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters, Marilyn Carlson, Carol Baker, Shari Knight; many family and friends.

VISITATION Monday 9:30-10:30am with FUNERAL SERVICE 10:30am Monday, March 21, at First Covenant Church 201 N. 90th St. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to First Covenant Church.

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 20, 2022.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
March 23, 2022
Linda I am so sorry for your loss . I know he´ll was a wonderful person and loved you deeply
Pinaire Jan
Friend
March 23, 2022
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
March 22, 2022
My sympathy to the family of Dale Shallberg . Remembering fun times in High School Days of the '40's
Shirley
Friend
March 22, 2022
Dale and Linda's friends, along with the staff at Pacific Springs send their condolences. We feel fortunate to have known Dale and had him as part of our community. May God comfort you in the days ahead.
Pastor Sara Jensen
Other
March 16, 2022
