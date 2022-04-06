Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dallas W. Marcola
FUNERAL HOME
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St
Omaha, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 8 2022
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Marcola, Dallas W.

Age 37

Preceded in death by brother, Anthony Louis Marcola; grandparents, Guido and Sara Marcola; grandfather, Bill Minturn; aunt, Leslie Minturn. Survived by father, Bill (Angela) Marcola; mother, Mary Jo Minturn; stepdad, Steve Young; brothers, Tony Marcola and Neil (Kelsey) Young; sisters, Erika (Derick) Ristau and Sarah McDonnell; grandmother, Joann Minturn; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many good friends.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, 1pm, Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. VISITATION with family: Friday, 11am till time of service. To view a live broadcast of the Memorial Service, go to our website and click on Dallas's obit and Stream Service.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
8
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Apr
8
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.