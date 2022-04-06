Marcola, Dallas W.



Age 37



Preceded in death by brother, Anthony Louis Marcola; grandparents, Guido and Sara Marcola; grandfather, Bill Minturn; aunt, Leslie Minturn. Survived by father, Bill (Angela) Marcola; mother, Mary Jo Minturn; stepdad, Steve Young; brothers, Tony Marcola and Neil (Kelsey) Young; sisters, Erika (Derick) Ristau and Sarah McDonnell; grandmother, Joann Minturn; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many good friends.



MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, 1pm, Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. VISITATION with family: Friday, 11am till time of service. To view a live broadcast of the Memorial Service, go to our website and click on Dallas's obit and Stream Service.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 6, 2022.