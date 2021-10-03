McCain, Dallas Dean
January 24, 1947 - September 29, 2021
Dallas McCain, age 74, passed away in Omaha on September 29, 2021.
Dallas is survived by his wife Jane McCain; son, Chad (Melissa) McCain; step-children, Kevin (Kara) Heim, Angie (John Gajewski) Heim, and Kirk (Katie) Heim; 7 grandchildren; and brothers, Steve and Gene McCain.
VISITATION will start at 2pm on Wednesday, October 6, with MEMORIAL SERVICE at 3pm, all at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, L Street Chapel.
Good Shepherd Funeral Home
4712 S 82nd St, Omaha, 402-505-9260 gsfuneral.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 3, 2021.