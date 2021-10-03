Menu
Dallas Dean McCain
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Good Shepherd Funeral Home - L Street Chapel
4712 S. 82nd Street
Omaha, NE
McCain, Dallas Dean

January 24, 1947 - September 29, 2021

Dallas McCain, age 74, passed away in Omaha on September 29, 2021.

Dallas is survived by his wife Jane McCain; son, Chad (Melissa) McCain; step-children, Kevin (Kara) Heim, Angie (John Gajewski) Heim, and Kirk (Katie) Heim; 7 grandchildren; and brothers, Steve and Gene McCain.

VISITATION will start at 2pm on Wednesday, October 6, with MEMORIAL SERVICE at 3pm, all at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, L Street Chapel.



Good Shepherd Funeral Home

4712 S 82nd St, Omaha, 402-505-9260 gsfuneral.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Good Shepherd Funeral Home
4712 S. 82nd Street, Omaha, NE
Oct
6
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Good Shepherd Funeral Home
4712 S. 82nd Street, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Good Shepherd Funeral Home - L Street Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To the Heim/McCain Family, Jane, Angie, Kevin... my very deepest condolences to you. Dallas was always the kind and quite presence in the room; but yet brought such a positive vibe to any time I was ever with your family. This is such a tremendous loss and my heart aches for you. Your are on my heart and in my prayers. Hugs to you- Jen Voycheske
Jennifer Voycheske
Friend
October 6, 2021
Ned Kirklin
October 6, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the McCain family over the loss of Dallas!
Ned Kirklin
October 6, 2021
The family has my deepest coldolences on the passing of Dallas. Even though our paths only crossed again at reunions, I will never forget my first date and our years as classmates. He became a fine man. But now we must reckon the passing of time and of loved ones. May God give you comfort.
Carol Miller Blauvelt
School
October 6, 2021
