To the Heim/McCain Family, Jane, Angie, Kevin... my very deepest condolences to you. Dallas was always the kind and quite presence in the room; but yet brought such a positive vibe to any time I was ever with your family. This is such a tremendous loss and my heart aches for you. Your are on my heart and in my prayers. Hugs to you- Jen Voycheske

Jennifer Voycheske Friend October 6, 2021