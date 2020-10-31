Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Dan Hooi
Hooi, Dan

May 29, 1959 - October 21, 2020

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, October 31, 10am at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 12210 S 36th St., Bellevue, NE. Interment: Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to VNA Hospice. MASKS REQUIRED. Please join us for our webcast of the Wake Service at https://boxcast.tv/view/dan-hooi-udme1cgw6dzohzacckiv. and the webcast of the Funeral Mass on Facebook at St. Matthew Parish and School.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY

72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street

(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
30
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE 68114
Oct
30
Wake
7:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE 68114
Oct
31
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Matthew Catholic Church
12210 S 36th St., Bellevue, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
Wanted to tell you how very saddened we were to hear of Dan´s passing. Praying you´ll be surrounded by love and support from your family and friends. Our heartfelt sympathy to you and your family. ( Diana Huey´s sister and husband). Ed and Pat Short
Ed and Pat Short
October 29, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Jim & Charolette Wilson
Acquaintance
October 29, 2020
James Wilson
October 29, 2020
Tony & Family I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. Know that I am praying for your family. God Bless you all. Donna Bullion & Family
Donna Bullion
October 29, 2020
I'm so very sorry for your loss. I'm Diana Huey's sister, and remember meeting Dan at family events through the years. He seemed like such a friendly, upbeat person. My heart goes out to all.
Debbie O'Malley
October 28, 2020
So sorry to hear Dan has gone! My prayers and sympathy are with the Hooi family. Dan was a wonderful person and great HS pitcher. He will be missed :-( RIP.
Bill Curfman
October 28, 2020
Lisa and family, we are so very sorry for your unimaginable loss. Dan was so proud of his family, had a great sense of humor, loved sharing stories about all the great family vacations that you guys would take and he was so great to work with. RIP Dan.
Patricia Bakey
October 26, 2020
I remember Dan from school. He was always smiling and a good guy to be around. He made you feel comfortable with his humor and a feeling that he cared about you as a person. My condolences to his friends & family. May he Rest In Peace
Bob Tapio
October 26, 2020
RIP Dan. A great pleasure and honor to have worked with you
Dorothy Texidor
October 26, 2020
This is so sad. I played baseball for Burke and played against Dan many times. Hard to type with tears. We became friends. So sorry he is gone and for you. Love, Rich
Rich Onkka
October 25, 2020
My deep sympathies for your family, and prayers for peace and comfort to know that Dan is in heavenly arms and at a joyous home with Jesus. Blessings to your family as they mourn his life, keep his memory alive in your hearts always. Let me know if i can do anything to help you here. Your neighbor, and friend, Sally B.
Sally Buchholz
October 25, 2020
Lisa and Family: Dan was truly an amazing individual. He was personal, a well respected boss which made work a little less stressful. He will be deeply missed by so many. May the Good Lord bless and comfort you and your family during this time.
Denise Irvin
October 25, 2020
Lisa and family: I am deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Dan. He was a patient, caring person. I will always remember his ready laughter, and quick witt. He was a kind man, and a friend to many. May God´s comfort and love be with you in abundance.
Ruth Hayden
October 25, 2020
Mark Gillaspie
October 25, 2020
Lisa & Children, Our hearts are heavy with sympathy & sadness. Dan was a AWESOME Human being. Dan was a great boss, friend, and much much more. Dan was such a great man, gone way to early. He will be sorely missed. Dan is being blessed while in the presence of our Heavenly Father. Rest in peace our dear friend.
Jeff & Mary Wilson
October 22, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I will continue to keep you and Dan in my prayers.
Matt Smith
October 22, 2020