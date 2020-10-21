Menu
Dan L. Dasovich
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
Dasovich, Dan L.

September 22, 1945 - October 18, 2020

Survived by siblings, George Dasovich and Debbi Freeman; nieces; nephews, special friends, Kathy Katich Zust, LuAnn Chmura. Will be missed by friends from Louie M's, Orsi Bakery and many across the United States and Canada.

NO SERVICES. Cards for family to be mailed to Westlawn and Memorials to TAA.

Westlawn Hillcrest

Funeral Home

5701 Center St.

Omaha, NE 68106

(402) 556-2500

www.westlawnhillcrest.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
We will miss seeing your smiling face at Orsi´s. Rest In Peace, Danny.
Kevin and Mary Duffy
October 22, 2020
To George. My deepest sympathies to you and your family.
John Lozano
October 22, 2020
so sorry. Danny was a good friend. He was at the Donut Stop every day. Vietnam Purple Heart veteran. God speed.
William R Chancellor
October 21, 2020
Always enjoyed seeing you on Sunday mornings at Orsi´s. Won´t be the same without you, I´m sure all would agree.
Tom Barry
October 21, 2020
Oh how I loved to sing and dance to Danny and Georgie's music at the church!! Those were indeed the good old days!
Nancy Anderson
October 21, 2020
Great guy! I´ll miss seeing you at breakfast and the bakery! Rest In Peace Danny! Semper Fi brother!
Mike Paladino
October 21, 2020
We´ll miss seeing him at Louie M´s. He was one of the good ones. Love you guys and we´ll miss his music.
The Cabrals
October 21, 2020
Danny was a good friend and person, I will miss talking to him. So sorry
Jim Collin
October 21, 2020
I've been bowling for 50 years in Omaha, and NEVER had more fun than bowling with Danny. He and Bobby Orsi, with their razor sharp wits, always had me in stitches. I'll never forget the time Bobby got so frustrated with you missing spares he put two "X"s on your glasses in tape. And you actually wore them for a ball or two. Never a dull moment. RIP, Danny and Bobby. Please save a place for me on your bowling team in heaven.
Rich Tesarek
October 21, 2020
Dan worked for me at the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. He was a delight to be around. His family was your family. Had great stories of growing up in the diverse South Omaha area. Only person I ever knew that got drafted into the Marines and he was proud of it.
Richard M McShane
October 21, 2020
Remembering you and thinking of your family. Such good memories. Memory Eternal. Zivio.
SuAnn (Tasich) Witt
October 21, 2020
He will be missed. One of the good guys!
John Taylor
October 21, 2020