I've been bowling for 50 years in Omaha, and NEVER had more fun than bowling with Danny. He and Bobby Orsi, with their razor sharp wits, always had me in stitches. I'll never forget the time Bobby got so frustrated with you missing spares he put two "X"s on your glasses in tape. And you actually wore them for a ball or two. Never a dull moment. RIP, Danny and Bobby. Please save a place for me on your bowling team in heaven.

Rich Tesarek October 21, 2020