Dan McCubbin, of Prescott, IA, formerly of Ashland, Gretna and Elkhorn, NE, passed away October 4, 2021, at Corning Specialty Care in Corning, IA.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce of Prescott, IA; daughters: Rhonda (Tony) Tripp, Gretna, NE; Susan (Joe) Keiderling, Ocala, FL; Holly McCubbin, Gretna, NE; stepson, Rick (Penny) Musgrove, Council Bluffs, IA; stepdaughter, Constance Musgrove, Shreveport, LA; seven grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; nine step-great-grandchildren; sister, Maggie (Robert) Mundy, Omaha, NE; one niece, one nephew.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, October 9, 2021, 11am, at Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, Corning, IA. Family will receive friends 9:30–10:30am, prior to the service. Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 8, 2021.