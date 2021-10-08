Menu
Dan McCubbin
Elkhorn High School
Pearson Family Funeral Service-Corning
701 7Th St
Corning, IA
McCubbin, Dan

Age 83

Dan McCubbin, of Prescott, IA, formerly of Ashland, Gretna and Elkhorn, NE, passed away October 4, 2021, at Corning Specialty Care in Corning, IA.

Survivors include his wife, Joyce of Prescott, IA; daughters: Rhonda (Tony) Tripp, Gretna, NE; Susan (Joe) Keiderling, Ocala, FL; Holly McCubbin, Gretna, NE; stepson, Rick (Penny) Musgrove, Council Bluffs, IA; stepdaughter, Constance Musgrove, Shreveport, LA; seven grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; nine step-great-grandchildren; sister, Maggie (Robert) Mundy, Omaha, NE; one niece, one nephew.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, October 9, 2021, 11am, at Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, Corning, IA. Family will receive friends 9:30–10:30am, prior to the service. Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com.

Pearson Family Funeral Service

701 7th St, Corning, IA 50841 | (641) 322-3156
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center
701 7Th St, Corning, IA
Oct
9
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center
701 7Th St, Corning, IA
