I WORKED WITH DAN FOR OVER 30 YEARS AND WAS PROUD TO CALL HIM MY FRIEND REST IN PEACE
RANDY QUERRY
March 5, 2021
Our sympathies go out to the members of his family. We have known and done business with Dan for years. He will be missed greatly... From all of us at Powerhouse
Dave Snyder
Acquaintance
March 5, 2021
So sorry to hear about your families loss he will be greatly missed he worked on many many tools for me. I will miss visiting him and trading stories
Ray Caspers
Friend
March 4, 2021
I offer my deepest condolences to Dan´s family.
I have cut Dan´s hair for many years now. It saddens me to hear of his passing.I will miss our conversations we had when he would come to get a haircut.
R.I.P my friend!
Georgia Hothersall
March 3, 2021
I have seen Dan for many years. I used to roller skate with him at Skateland on 108th & Q St. He was my boyfriend back then. He rode his bike to my house once. It was about a 10 mile ride down L Street. Prayers to his family.