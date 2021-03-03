Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dan R. Thacker
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Thacker, Dan R.

September 6, 1955 - February 28, 2021

A private celebration

will be held.



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN

DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel

7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900

www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
I WORKED WITH DAN FOR OVER 30 YEARS AND WAS PROUD TO CALL HIM MY FRIEND REST IN PEACE
RANDY QUERRY
March 5, 2021
Our sympathies go out to the members of his family. We have known and done business with Dan for years. He will be missed greatly... From all of us at Powerhouse
Dave Snyder
Acquaintance
March 5, 2021
So sorry to hear about your families loss he will be greatly missed he worked on many many tools for me. I will miss visiting him and trading stories
Ray Caspers
Friend
March 4, 2021
I offer my deepest condolences to Dan´s family. I have cut Dan´s hair for many years now. It saddens me to hear of his passing.I will miss our conversations we had when he would come to get a haircut. R.I.P my friend!
Georgia Hothersall
March 3, 2021
I have seen Dan for many years. I used to roller skate with him at Skateland on 108th & Q St. He was my boyfriend back then. He rode his bike to my house once. It was about a 10 mile ride down L Street. Prayers to his family.
Annette Chipman
March 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results