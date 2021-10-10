Menu
Dana L. Jones
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Bellevue East High School
FUNERAL HOME
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street
Bellevue, NE
Jones, Dana L.

October 31, 1954 - October 1, 2021

Dana L. Jones, age 66, of St. Louis, MO, peacefully passed away on October 1, 2021, surrounded by loved ones, after a difficult battle with lung cancer.

Dana was born on October 31, 1954, to Daniel and Gloria Huerter in Bossier City, LA. Dana graduated from Bellevue High School in 1972 and continued on to receive a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from Bellevue University.

She retired from Northern Natural Gas in 2005 after 25 years of service. She started a second career as a teacher's aide with Westside Community Schools in Omaha, NE, and at Mary Queen of Peace School in Webster Groves, MO.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Gloria Huerter; and sister, Cheryl Rush. She is survived by her husband, Robert; her children, Bruce Davenport and Stephanie Jones-Monson; daughter-in-law, Catherine Davenport; son-in-law, Cale Monson; adoring grandchildren: Ellie Davenport, Grace Davenport, James Davenport, Maxwell Monson, Samantha Monson, Gavin Monson and Alex Monson; father, Daniel Huerter; brother, Paul Huerter; sisters-in-law, Debra Veldhuis, Denise Van Horn; brother-in-law, Mike Van Horn; nieces: Breanna Rush, Natalee Rush, Courtney Veldhuis, Meghan Kifer, Michelle Senior; and nephews, Anthony Rice, Thomas Rush, and Todd Van Horn.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, October 29, 11am, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel, with a visitation one hour prior. To view a live broadcast of the service, go to the website below and click the link on the Jones obituary. Inurnment: Bellevue Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the American Cancer Society. Please denote "Lung Cancer Research" on the check.

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE

(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 10, 2021.
Greg Heckman
October 28, 2021
My sincere condolences on the loss of this beautiful, sweet, kind, loving, soul. My prayers and thought are with your family at this very difficult time. Her light will shine on in all who knew her.
Trisha Gilles Wallet
October 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results