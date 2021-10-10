Jones, Dana L.
October 31, 1954 - October 1, 2021
Dana L. Jones, age 66, of St. Louis, MO, peacefully passed away on October 1, 2021, surrounded by loved ones, after a difficult battle with lung cancer.
Dana was born on October 31, 1954, to Daniel and Gloria Huerter in Bossier City, LA. Dana graduated from Bellevue High School in 1972 and continued on to receive a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from Bellevue University.
She retired from Northern Natural Gas in 2005 after 25 years of service. She started a second career as a teacher's aide with Westside Community Schools in Omaha, NE, and at Mary Queen of Peace School in Webster Groves, MO.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Gloria Huerter; and sister, Cheryl Rush. She is survived by her husband, Robert; her children, Bruce Davenport and Stephanie Jones-Monson; daughter-in-law, Catherine Davenport; son-in-law, Cale Monson; adoring grandchildren: Ellie Davenport, Grace Davenport, James Davenport, Maxwell Monson, Samantha Monson, Gavin Monson and Alex Monson; father, Daniel Huerter; brother, Paul Huerter; sisters-in-law, Debra Veldhuis, Denise Van Horn; brother-in-law, Mike Van Horn; nieces: Breanna Rush, Natalee Rush, Courtney Veldhuis, Meghan Kifer, Michelle Senior; and nephews, Anthony Rice, Thomas Rush, and Todd Van Horn.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, October 29, 11am, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel, with a visitation one hour prior. To view a live broadcast of the service, go to the website below and click the link on the Jones obituary. Inurnment: Bellevue Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the American Cancer Society
. Please denote "Lung Cancer Research" on the check.
BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE
(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 10, 2021.