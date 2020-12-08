Arcuri, Daniel J.
June 20, 1955 - December 7, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, LaVerna and John. Survived by wife, Wanda L.; children: Christina Domnanish (Darin), Kelli Bickford (Jason) and Leslie Lecolst (Josh); and grandchildren.
VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Thursday, December 10th from 5pm to 7pm, West Center Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society
To view a live broadcast of the Visitation, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.
