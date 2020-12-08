Menu
Daniel J. Arcuri
1955 - 2020
BORN
1955
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Arcuri, Daniel J.

June 20, 1955 - December 7, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, LaVerna and John. Survived by wife, Wanda L.; children: Christina Domnanish (Darin), Kelli Bickford (Jason) and Leslie Lecolst (Josh); and grandchildren.

VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Thursday, December 10th from 5pm to 7pm, West Center Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society.

To view a live broadcast of the Visitation, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
A great friend RIP
Neil Umatum
December 2, 2021
MANY YEARS, MANY SMILES, MANY MILES. REST IN PARADISE, MY FRIEND. PEACE AND BLESSINGS TO WANDA AND ALL THE KIDS. THE MCCARTHY'S
RONDA MCCARTHY
December 14, 2020
My thought a prayers are with you Cousin Wanda and the family. My sincerest condolences love to all
JuLee L Berens
Family
December 10, 2020
My heart goes out to Danny's family I have alot of good memories involving Danny rest in peace my old friend
Joan King
December 10, 2020
Jessica Vining
December 10, 2020
We were sad to hear about Danny´s passing and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. I was a cousin of Danny´s on his mother´s side and always enjoyed the few occasions I got to visit with him.
Dean and Rhonda Wojcik
December 10, 2020
Sorry to hear about Danny´s passing from the dreadful killer of COVID-19 that has taken so many. I am also a cousin and we were close as children. Haven´t seen him in years but his loss is deeply felt. God bless his family.
John and Inga Steg
December 9, 2020
Joseph Santaniello
December 9, 2020
Prayers & hugs to Wanda, the girls & grandkids. Danny was a great friend to many. The fun time memories whether it be canoeing on the river, boating at the Big Mac, the Walking Cane, Danny´s or at our homes we all have great memories that we will continue to talk about. Behave yourself up there, you will be missed down here
Sandi Lund
December 9, 2020
Our deepest sympathy go out to Wanda and family. Danny was a good friend and will be missed. So sorry for your loss.
Chuck and Nancy Mahoney
December 9, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with those Danny impacted the most. Just very grateful to be counted among such a fortunate group of people. Danny touched a lot of lives in a good way. He will be missed. Rest In Peace my friend. Thank you for the memories.
Tim Donovan
December 9, 2020
Diana Wlliams
December 9, 2020
This is a huge loss, you were a great friend, and a good man. We shared a lot of great times Hunting, Fishing and misbehaving, these are times I'll never forget, so until we meet again, REST IN PEACE Brother...
Robert Couillard
December 9, 2020
Good guy he will be missed by all
Pecoraro Family
December 9, 2020
Wanda and Family, sorry for your loss, He was a great guy and a lot of fun.
john owens
December 9, 2020
So sad to hear of Danny´s passing. I´ve known Danny for over 50 years going back to the days we played baseball together as teenagers. Rest In Peace Danny. You will be missed.
Danny Martz
December 8, 2020
It was with great sorrow that I heard of my cousin Danny's passing. Jan and I send our condolences to his family and loved ones in Omaha.
James and Jan Steg
December 8, 2020
Danny and I were Childhood Friends. I Will Miss Him. My Family and Friends always came up to Eat and See the Man Himself. Thoughts and Prayers to His Family.
Mary Sue & Ken Moffatt
Neighbor
December 8, 2020
Jimmie Hicks
December 8, 2020
Sure hope you and Mikey are having a hell of a time shooting 9 ball. Rest in peace Danny.
Sue Hamsa Heanue
December 8, 2020
So sorry for your loss of Danny. I never met Danny but I am a cousin of his mother, LaVerna. May he rest in peace with his Mom & Dad.
Marilyn Pierson
December 8, 2020
Our prayers go out to you Danny was a good man and great friend to our family. May He Rest In Peace
Neil / Robin. Umatum
December 8, 2020
Our deepest sympathies to all.
WIGGER FAMILY
December 8, 2020
Robert Steg
December 8, 2020
Met Danny Arcuri 34 Years ago ,and even worked for Him "back in the Day" ...... Danny was a Good Boss and Friend . He was Fair and Kind.....and Fun . He understood and empathized with You when You had a Family situation . He Ran a Great Place to Be with Friends, Family and Co-Workers. You would Not Go To "Danny's" just for the Food and Spirits ......But also For the Spirit and Atmosphere...... Danny loved his Folks, Family.... His Kids and Grandkids....His Legacy will be of a Man that Impacted His Community ! Gods Blessings on Danny and all His Family....He Will Be Missed !
Mark Stanzel
December 8, 2020
