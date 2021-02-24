Menu
Daniel Gene Evon
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Evon, Daniel Gene

July 29, 1945 - February 22, 2021

Dan Evon, age 75, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his loved ones on February 22nd. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sharon K. Evon; daughters, Michelle M. Federico (John) and Kristi L. Anderson (Tim); grandsons, Jonathan and Daniel Federico; siblings, Nick Evon (Nancy) and Maria Moss (John); sisters-in-law, Flora Evon and Joann Evon; brothers-in-law, Keith Wicklein and Gary Wicklein; nieces and nephews.

Family, friends and others whose lives he touched are invited to remember Dan and celebrate his life on Friday, February 26th and Saturday February 27th. VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Friday, February 26th form 5pm-7pm at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday February 27th at 10:30am at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 200 East Sixth St. Private family burial: Omaha National Cemetery with Military Honors. Memorials will be directed by the family.

To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Feb
26
Vigil
7:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Feb
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Columbkille Catholic Church
200 East Sixth St. , NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sharon. Just got the news of Dan's passing. He was a very good friend of mine back when we were both younger. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. I know he will be greatly missed.
Art Hedges
February 26, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. My husband always had a place in his heart for all the Evon´s. May you find peace. Linda
Linda Cosentino
February 26, 2021
I went to St Ann school with Dan ..I remember his wonderful smile !!
Betty Brocker
February 25, 2021
So sorry for your loss Kristi and families.
Jill Floth
February 25, 2021
Norma K Craig
February 25, 2021
Sharon and Family - Sorry to hear of Dan's passing. Dan was a good friend, and will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Bernie & Pat Klein
Bernie & Pat Klein
February 24, 2021
Dear Sharon & Family, So sorry to hear of your sad loss! Glad you had some time with your retirement making memories were made I am sure. Wish I could give you a hug! Your friend, Linda
Linda Aldinger. (Wellington)
February 24, 2021
Please accept, my deepest sympathies for your loss, Sharon, and your family. Dan's passing has left a great void. He was always humorous and full of life. My prayers are with you and yours. Take care and Godd Bless you.
Rosemary Nolan
February 24, 2021
Mary Drozda
February 24, 2021
