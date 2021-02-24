Evon, Daniel Gene
July 29, 1945 - February 22, 2021
Dan Evon, age 75, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his loved ones on February 22nd. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sharon K. Evon; daughters, Michelle M. Federico (John) and Kristi L. Anderson (Tim); grandsons, Jonathan and Daniel Federico; siblings, Nick Evon (Nancy) and Maria Moss (John); sisters-in-law, Flora Evon and Joann Evon; brothers-in-law, Keith Wicklein and Gary Wicklein; nieces and nephews.
Family, friends and others whose lives he touched are invited to remember Dan and celebrate his life on Friday, February 26th and Saturday February 27th. VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Friday, February 26th form 5pm-7pm at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday February 27th at 10:30am at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 200 East Sixth St. Private family burial: Omaha National Cemetery with Military Honors. Memorials will be directed by the family.
To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2021.