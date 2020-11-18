Menu
Daniel J. Henkelman
Henkelman, Daniel J.

November 20, 1948 - November 17, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Mary and Frank Henkelman; sister, Ann Ortman; and infant brother, Francis C. Survived by wife, Barbara Henkelman; daughters: Julie Koca (Todd), Gina Galpin (Jessica) and Megan Caul (Jason); grandchildren: Alex, Ben, Emily and Nick Koca, Delaney, Andrew and Olivia Galpin, Thomas, Lillian and Amelia Caul; brother, Clem Henkelman; sister, Ruth Henkelman; nieces and nephews.

VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Friday, November 20th from 5pm to 7pm, at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church (1920 N. 102nd St.) followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. Private Family MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL. INTERMENT: Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Prader-Willi Syndrome Association USA or Nebraska Ataxia.

To view a live broadcast of the Vigil and Mass, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage. The Mass will be available anytime Saturday after 2pm.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
