Henkelman, Daniel J.
November 20, 1948 - November 17, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, Mary and Frank Henkelman; sister, Ann Ortman; and infant brother, Francis C. Survived by wife, Barbara Henkelman; daughters: Julie Koca (Todd), Gina Galpin (Jessica) and Megan Caul (Jason); grandchildren: Alex, Ben, Emily and Nick Koca, Delaney, Andrew and Olivia Galpin, Thomas, Lillian and Amelia Caul; brother, Clem Henkelman; sister, Ruth Henkelman; nieces and nephews.
VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Friday, November 20th from 5pm to 7pm, at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church (1920 N. 102nd St.) followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. Private Family MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL. INTERMENT: Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Prader-Willi Syndrome Association USA or Nebraska Ataxia.
To view a live broadcast of the Vigil and Mass, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage. The Mass will be available anytime Saturday after 2pm.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.