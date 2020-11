Henkelman, Daniel J.November 20, 1948 - November 17, 2020Private Family MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL. INTERMENT: Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Prader-Willi Syndrome Association USA or Nebraska Ataxia.To view a broadcast of the Mass, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage anytime Saturday after 2pm.HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLERWest Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com