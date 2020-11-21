Henkelman, Daniel J.
November 20, 1948 - November 17, 2020
Private Family MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL. INTERMENT: Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Prader-Willi Syndrome Association USA or Nebraska Ataxia.
To view a broadcast of the Mass, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage anytime Saturday after 2pm.
.
