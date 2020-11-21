Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Daniel K. McNally
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
McNally, Daniel K.

April 12, 1942 - November 19, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Kenneth and Anne McNally (Koza); brothers, Thomas (Shirley) P. McNally and David H. McNally. Survived by brother, Timothy (Loretta) McNally; sister-in-law, Shirley McNally; nieces and nephews, Carmen (Craig) McNally-Denton, Brendan (Lindsey) McNally, William (Amber) McNally, Evan McNally, Molly (Aaron) Zavitz, Patrick McNally, Michael McNally.

PUBLIC VISITATION: Monday, November 23, 2020, 11am-12pm at the funeral home. (Masks Required). GRAVESIDE SERVICES at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery 12:15pm. Memorials to the family.

KREMER FUNERAL HOME

6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Kremer Funeral Home
6302 Maple Street, Omaha, NE 68104
Nov
23
Graveside service
12:15p.m.
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Kremer Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.