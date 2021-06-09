My deep condolences to Dan's family. I first met Dan at Holy Cross Grade School and we maintained a close friendship all through our time at Creighton University. I remember that Dan had many interests and we had wonderful conversations on a variety of topics. Dan also processed a gifted sense of humor. Finally, I will always remember Dan's father, Wally, for the sage advice he freely shared with me. The Keenan family is remarkable and made all who knew them better people.

