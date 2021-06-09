Menu
Daniel James Keenan
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Creighton Prep
Keenan, Daniel James

January 27, 1943 - May 26, 2021

Dan graduated from Creighton Prep and Creighton Univerisity- serving on the swim team for both schools. He completed his MBA from University of Nebraska, Omaha after serving in the U.S. Navy from 1972-74. He worked as a purchasing agent at various companies, retiring from UNO.

He is preceded in death by his parents William 'Wally' Keenan and Margaret 'Marge' McCabe Keenan. He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Renee Prochaska-Keenan, his faithful rescue dog Riley, and in-laws Dave and Judy Prochaska, and Vicki Prochaska Darland, nieces - Sydney Prochaska, Danielle Darland and nephew, Patrick Darland and many cousins.

VISITATION with the family will be at 10am Monday, July 19, at St Margaret Mary"s Church, 6116 Dodge St, Omaha. MEMORIAL MASS will follow at 11am, followed by a luncheon at the Suneg Center on campus.

Dan loved animals, assisting Renee with taking care of orphaned wildlife through Wildlife Rescue Team, Inc for many years. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation through wildliferescueteamincne.org.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
19
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St Margaret Mary"s Church
6116 Dodge St, Omaha, NE
Jul
19
Memorial Mass
11:00a.m.
St Margaret Mary"s Church
6116 Dodge St, Omaha, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
My deepest sympathy to Renee and family. I remember many good times golfing with you and Dan at Miller Park.
Jane Pruch
Friend
June 10, 2021
My deep condolences to Dan's family. I first met Dan at Holy Cross Grade School and we maintained a close friendship all through our time at Creighton University. I remember that Dan had many interests and we had wonderful conversations on a variety of topics. Dan also processed a gifted sense of humor. Finally, I will always remember Dan's father, Wally, for the sage advice he freely shared with me. The Keenan family is remarkable and made all who knew them better people.
Michael Scavio
Friend
June 10, 2021
My sincere condolences to the Keenan family. I graduated with Dan from Prep. He was a good guy with a great smile. j bozak, lighthouse point, fl.
john bozak
June 9, 2021
