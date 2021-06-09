Keenan, Daniel James
January 27, 1943 - May 26, 2021
Dan graduated from Creighton Prep and Creighton Univerisity- serving on the swim team for both schools. He completed his MBA from University of Nebraska, Omaha after serving in the U.S. Navy from 1972-74. He worked as a purchasing agent at various companies, retiring from UNO.
He is preceded in death by his parents William 'Wally' Keenan and Margaret 'Marge' McCabe Keenan. He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Renee Prochaska-Keenan, his faithful rescue dog Riley, and in-laws Dave and Judy Prochaska, and Vicki Prochaska Darland, nieces - Sydney Prochaska, Danielle Darland and nephew, Patrick Darland and many cousins.
VISITATION with the family will be at 10am Monday, July 19, at St Margaret Mary"s Church, 6116 Dodge St, Omaha. MEMORIAL MASS will follow at 11am, followed by a luncheon at the Suneg Center on campus.
Dan loved animals, assisting Renee with taking care of orphaned wildlife through Wildlife Rescue Team, Inc for many years. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation through wildliferescueteamincne.org
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 9, 2021.