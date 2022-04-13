Menu
Daniel W. Kinder
1950 - 2022
BORN
1950
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Louisville
413 Elm Street
Louisville, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 15 2022
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Louisville United Methodist Church
Kinder, Daniel W.

November 3, 1950 - April 11, 2022

Age 71 of Louisville, formerly of Valley, NE.

Preceded in death by parents, Barney Kinder and Doris Kinder Smith. Survived by sister, Barnita (Jim) Williams; nieces, Jamie Williams and Jodie Staben; and great-nieces and nephews.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, April 15, 2022, at 10:30am at Louisville United Methodist Church, Louisville, NE. The family will greet friends one hour before services at the Church. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.

Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home

413 Elm Street, Louisville, NE | (402) 234-3985
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
15
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Louisville United Methodist Church
Louisville, NE
Apr
15
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Louisville United Methodist Church
Louisville, NE
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Louisville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
