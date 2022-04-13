Preceded in death by parents, Barney Kinder and Doris Kinder Smith. Survived by sister, Barnita (Jim) Williams; nieces, Jamie Williams and Jodie Staben; and great-nieces and nephews.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, April 15, 2022, at 10:30am at Louisville United Methodist Church, Louisville, NE. The family will greet friends one hour before services at the Church. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home
413 Elm Street, Louisville, NE | (402) 234-3985
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2022.