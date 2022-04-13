Kinder, Daniel W.



November 3, 1950 - April 11, 2022



Age 71 of Louisville, formerly of Valley, NE.



Preceded in death by parents, Barney Kinder and Doris Kinder Smith. Survived by sister, Barnita (Jim) Williams; nieces, Jamie Williams and Jodie Staben; and great-nieces and nephews.



FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, April 15, 2022, at 10:30am at Louisville United Methodist Church, Louisville, NE. The family will greet friends one hour before services at the Church. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.



Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home



413 Elm Street, Louisville, NE | (402) 234-3985



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2022.